While Giants QB Tommy DeVito's agent Sean Stellato has made plenty of fans, Todd McShay isn't one of them.

As Tommy DeVito has taken the NFL world by storm with the New York Giants, so has his agent Sean Stellato. While Stellato has earned plenty of fans, he has at least one hater in Todd McShay.

Before Stellato was an NFL agent and the pride of Italy, he was a high school quarterback in Massachusetts. There, he faced off against McShay. Stellato's time playing high school football was immortalized in his book, No Backing Down.

With Stellato now making headlines, bad memories have crept up for McShay. While he admits it's a bit petty, McShay is still holding a grudge from his high school days, via the Ryen Russillo podcast.

“Don't get me going on Sean Stellato. The fact that (he's) still in my life drives me crazy,” McShay said. “He contacted me to do an interview. I told him to go bleep himself and I think it's all going to go away.”

“He's like this rodent that won't go away,” McShay said. “But now I am 46-years old and I'm still feeling anguish towards Stellato. And it's not his fault.”

Stellato syndrome

When McShay was a senior in high school, his team was 7-0 and on their way to playing in what the former ESPN analyst called the ‘Super Bowl.' However, their winning streak was ended by Stellato's Salem high school.

However, McShay's Swampscott had another chance as Salem was trailing late in their matchup against Beverly. Then Stellato struck again, throwing a touchdown pass in the final seconds. Salem won the game and McShay's high school football career was over.

Seeing a book be made about it, McShay already had to relive the bad times. Now seeing Stellato at every Giants primetime game, McShay can't escape his high school downfall.

In the end, Todd McShay called Sean Stellato a good guy and understood his high school beef doesn't hold unforgiving weight. However, Stellato's rise to fame has McShay living in a walking nightmare.