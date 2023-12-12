Tommy DeVito's family took center stage during the New York Giants' 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on MNF.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito had a decent against the Green Bay Packers on MNF. His family celebrated his performance in the Giants Stadium stands on Monday.

Tommy DeVito's family is loving what they're seeing 🤌pic.twitter.com/Vkf9K0JYrg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

ESPN cameras zoomed in on Tommy DeVito's family members whooping it up in the third quarter against the Packers. They were celebrating Giants running back Saquon Barkley's touchdown in the red zone. Kicker Randy Bullock's PAT made it 14-10 in New York's favor.

It was Saquon Barkley's second touchdown run of the game. His five-yard touchdown scamper knotted the count at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

Tommy DeVito recorded his first touchdown pass of the game late in the third quarter. He connected with Isaiah Hodgins on an eight-yard touchdown score to give Big Blue a 21-13 lead.

For a while, it seemed the Packers were on the verge of beating the Giants on the road. An Anders Carlson field goal and Malik Heath touchdown gave the Pack a 22-21 lead with just 1:33 left in the game.

Heath knocked over the line judge as he made the leaping grab near the left sideline. The official ruled Malik Heath broke the plane for the touchdown after he got up. Heath's first career touchdown gave the Packers the lead but not for long.

Tommy DeVito orchestrated a last-minute drive for the Giants on MNF. His 32-yard strike to Wan'Dale Robinson helped New York set up Randy Bullock's game-winning field goal as time expired. Tommy DeVito and the once-listless Giants have now won three games in a row and improved to 5-8 on the season.

Tommy DeVito has done a nice job for the Giants

DeVito has been putting up solid yet unspectacular numbers as the Giants starting quarterback. He finished the game with 158 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero picks. His best game thus far has been his 246-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. On the flip side, the Commanders sacked him nine times.

Tommy DeVito did not throw an interception during the Giants' three-game winning streak. Not only that, but his family has also been in the spotlight during Big Blue's recent surge.