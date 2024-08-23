ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will end their preseason with a matchup on their home field. The Jets have won both games, while the Giants dropped their second preseason game after winning the opener. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Jets prediction and pick.

The Giants started their preseason on the right foot by dominating the Detroit Lions and their second-stringers. However, they came back down to earth against the Houston Texans. The Texans outgained the Giants 369-279 and tallied 25 first downs, a bad sign for the Giants' defense. Another bad sign was the play of Daniel Jones, who went 11 of 18 for 131 yards but had two dreadful interceptions. Jones may play again in this matchup, as Drew Lock could miss it with an injury. Tommy DeVito will be the backup with his 18 of 34, 167-yard stat line during the preseason. Last year's social media breakout star is trying to maintain his place in the Giants' depth chart.

The Jets could sit many starters after winning the preseason's first two games. Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall haven't played yet this preseason, and Rodgers' backup Tyrod Taylor may also sit on the sidelines. The quarterback duties will fall on Adrian Martinez, who is 13 of 27 with 171 yards and an interception. Rookie Andrew Peasley has also looked good, going 15 of 22 with 106 yards and a touchdown. The Jets' offense hasn't looked great despite the two wins, failing to score a touchdown in their win over the Carolina Panthers.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Giants-Jets Odds

New York Giants: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -135

New York Jets: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 31.5 (-110)

Under: 31.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Jets Preseason

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Local CBS Affiliates

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets could leave the door open for the Giants to win this game if they fail to generate offense like they did against the Panthers. It took four field goals to win that game, as the absence of their best offensive playmakers has made them a non-factor on that side of the ball. The Jets have been cautious all preseason with resting their starters, so this game could depend on how long they leave in their top defenders. We'll guess that the group who dominated the Panthers last season will be out of the game early and give Jones and DeVito an easier matchup.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets' defense has been impressive so far, which could make this a difficult matchup for Jones and DeVito. Brian Daboll won't sign any more quarterbacks after the Lock injury but he may also play cautiously in this game to another guy going down with an injury. The Giants should have the upper hand in this game, but Jones' pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, gives no reason to believe he can succeed against this defense.

Final Giants-Jets Prediction & Pick

Anyone who watched the Giants so far this preseason is wondering when the Daniel Jones experiment will end. The Jets' defense has been a nightmare for opposing teams and likely won't change in this game. The issue is that we also can't trust the Jets' offense to cover this spread, so instead we'll look at the under.

Final Giants-Jets Prediction & Pick: Under 31.5 (-110)