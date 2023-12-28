Tommy DeVito won't let one setback with the Giants ruin how he handles his business.

In a season that came out of nowhere, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has been on top of the NFL world and suffered the crushing fate of being benched in a matter of weeks. DeVito credited his steady temperament with helping him get through it all on Wednesday.

Following the news that Giants head coach Brian Daboll was opting to start Tyrod Taylor at quarterback in Week 17, sending DeVito back to the bench, the hometown hero from Cedar Grove, New Jersey took the news in stride.

“The same thing I've said since the beginning, you know, it's the even keel through it all. Never too high, never too low,” DeVito responded when asked how he was processing his benching after a run as the Giants starter, per SNY's Giants Videos.

“Because like I said, when you're up, everybody loves you. When you're down, everybody hates you. So for me, I just stay even throughout it all, and that's why I'll be mellow and good through it all.”

DeVito strives to stay cool

DeVito experienced a meteoric rise from undrafted rookie to QB1 for his hometown New York Giants this season.

Injuries to Daniel Jones and Taylor pressed DeVito into duty. First, against the New York Jets in Week 8 and then again against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

He started the next six games for the Giants, leading them to three wins in his first five starts. The Giants had just two wins by that point.

But DeVito and the Giants turned in an ugly outing on Christmas against the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback completed just nine of his 16 pass attempts for 55 yards.

Earlier this week, Daboll announced that Taylor would start against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Judging by how he's conducted himself, however, DeVito will make the best of his situation. Never too high, never too low.