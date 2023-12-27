Tommy DeVito-mania is no longer running wild in New York

In a disappointing, yet somewhat predictable turn of events, it sounds like Tommy DeVito-mania in New York has finally come to an end. After DeVito was benched in the 3rd quarter for Tyrod Taylor in the New York Giants loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, it felt like the run may be ending. And today, it was made official, per a tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The #Giants are starting QB Tyrod Taylor on Sunday, coach Brian Daboll tells reporters, sending QB Tommy DeVito to the bench. One of the NFL’s best stories, the rookie DeVito held his own for several games. Now, Taylor takes over.”

As a proud Italian-American, it makes me sad that Tommy DeVito got fewer starts for the New York Giants than Jersey Shore got seasons on MTV, but that's the way the business works. Even still, DeVito's momentary success for the G-Men probably assures that he'll at least be able to carve out a career of decent length as a backup quarterback in the NFL. After all, his numbers were better than most third-stringers who get thrust into action: 3-3 record, 1,087 passing yards, 63.6% completion, 8 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, two game-winning drives.

Now it's Tyrod Taylor, the 34-year-old journeyman who will be starting for the Giants in their final two games of the season.