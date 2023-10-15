Just as The Shirelles put it all those years ago, “Mama said there'll be days like this.” But how many more can New York Giants fans take? Beyond just starting 1-4, the team looks completely helpless on the field in all aspects of the game. The fire Brian Daboll ignited in his first year as head coach was promptly doused in a Week 1 disaster at the Meadowlands versus the Dallas Cowboys. The spark has been minimal since.

Aside from a comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the G-Men have been thoroughly outclassed by their opponents. After earning their first playoff berth in five years last season, this immediate drop-off is downright embarrassing. A Week 6 road matchup with the Buffalo Bills is unlikely to change fans' perception of this struggling group. But hey, what do a bunch of no-good “burger flippers” know anyways, right?

In all honesty, there might be some positive signs on display this Sunday night. That's right, even without its starting quarterback, possibly other key players, New York can at least look like a competent football team. Here are three bold predictions for the Giants' Week 6 game versus the Bills.

3. Giants defense will give Bills' Josh Allen some trouble early

I want to make one thing clear right away. I don't see how New York can win this game. While Buffalo has multiple key injuries and is an overall inconsistent team, there is still just too much of a talent disparity on the field. But that doesn't mean this won't be a competitive contest. At least for a half.

Even in past years when they weren't very good, grit and toughness carried the Giants to capable efforts in prime-time on more than one occasion. Granted, this group has not shown that trademark resiliency, but that could be due to change if Saquon Barkley returns. His presence alone could be motivational fuel for the entire team. That includes the defense.

Wink Martindale has been a defensive coordinator for a long time, so I am banking on him being able to make some adjustments going into this game. Josh Allen and the Bills are susceptible to sloppy mistakes and are coming off a big travel week. “The London Effect” could leave the AFC East power a bit sluggish.

If the Giants' defense seizes its opportunities, the score will look respectable at halftime.

2. Wan'Dale Robinson will have strong showing vs Bills in Week 6

Last year, Wan'Dale Robinson was on the verge of becoming a legitimate fantasy football sleeper after proving to be one of the more reliable wide receivers on a feeble New York offense. He tallied nine receptions for 100 yards against the Detroit Lions before a torn ACL instantly halted the rookie's rise.

Robinson has not been able to get much going in his second season. He is commanding a decent target share but is only averaging 5.6 yards per catch. The blame cannot be squarely on him, however, as an awful offensive line has made it difficult for any offensive player to produce worthwhile numbers. So why will that change on Sunday?

As stated before, the Bills are banged-up on defense and have lost All-Pros Tre'Davious White and Matt Milano to season-ending injuries in consecutive weeks. If there is any hope for some Giants' O-Line resistance, it might be in this transitional type of week for Buffalo. Robinson should benefit most from any extra time and protection.

The 22-year-old is still shaking off injury rust of his own, but he has the ability to make a strong impact. I expect him to quickly develop a rapport with Tyrod Taylor and stand out among the team's other pass-catchers.

1. Giants' offense will look better under QB Tyrod Taylor

Daniel Jones might currently be the more talented quarterback, but Tyrod Taylor deserves his due. The veteran has done a nice job of taking care of the football in his 13-year career. With or without Saquon Barkley, this offense should move smoother in Week 6 than it has at any point since Week 2.

Taylor was 9-of-12 passing for 86 yards in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Although he is not going to light up defenses most of the time, the former Pro Bowler (with Buffalo, ironically) can more than hold his own. This prime-time slot will give Taylor one of his last opportunities to showcase his skills in front of a large national audience. I don't expect him to shrink under that spotlight.

The Bills will make it tough on the 34-year-old, as their defense is still plenty disruptive even at less than full strength. In the end, though, he should be able to lead a couple of productive drives. Assuming the Giants do lose their fourth-straight game, the main reason should not be Taylor.