New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor apparently suffered a rib injury that forced him out of their Week 8 game against the New York Jets. In a more concerning news, Taylor had to be brought to a hospital to assess the severity of his injury.

According to the latest updates, Taylor will have to stay overnight at the Hackensack Medical Center as doctors examine his rib cage injury and further observe his condition, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Taylor sustained the injury in the second quarter of their eventual 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets. It occurred after he caught his own erratic pass and attempted to run with it, only to be taken down by Quinnen Williams and CJ Mosley. Taylor was quickly attended by trainers before heading to the locker room.

The Giants eventually ruled him out for the rest of the contest, with third-string quarterback Tommy Devito replacing him. Taylor was filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, so the latest injury to the QB room is definitely a brutal hit to the New York offense.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't have any update about Tyrod Taylor in his postgame presser, as he only expressed his support for their QB and shared his hope that the injury isn't as serious as it looked.