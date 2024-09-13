The New York Giants play the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and there have been questions on whether Malik Nabers would play after being limited in practice. They received some good news on Sept. 13, as head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Nabers would be good to go and there were no concerns revolving around his injury. Nabers came up on the injury report during the week with a knee injury and was a limited participant in practice.

“Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers has been cleared for Sunday,” ESPN's Adam Schefter said in a tweet.

With a disappointing start to the season losing to the Minnesota Vikings, it would be important if Nabers was on the field to help the Giants' offense. The offense as a whole was only able to collect 240 total yards, with 166 of them coming from the passing game.

Malik Nabers leads Giants' passing attack in Week 1

Malik Nabers led the New York Giants in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings with six catches for 66 yards. He had the longest catch of the game for the Giants, which went for 25 yards. Nabers is primed to be the top receiver for the team this season as a rookie, and it would be no surprise if he leads them in all receiving categories by the end of the season.

Nabers will be going up against his college quarterback, Jayden Daniels, when they play the Commanders in Week 2, and he spoke about what he did for him while he was with LSU ahead of the matchup.

“Without him, I probably wouldn’t be here right now, so having that guy as my quarterback, it took a lot of stress off me, so I took a lot of stress off him too getting open,” Nabers said. “But we’re in a different space right now, but it’s still the same game.”

If the Giants want to win games as Nabers comes into his own, Daniel Jones is going to have to play better. He finished with 186 passing yards and two interceptions against the Vikings, and the offense was only able to put up six points. Despite the disappointing performance, Jones is still confident in his play.

“I feel like I've been doubted plenty for a long time and dealt with that time and time again. And done a good job with it,” Jones said. “I think my mental toughness is in a good spot. I'm not concerned about that.”

If Jones can find a rhythm in their next game, that could go a long way in the Giants' season, and they may be able to put together some wins. With Nabers ready to go, that should bode well for Jones and the offense, and it gives them the best chance to win.