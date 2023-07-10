Among the moves the New York Giants have made so far in the 2023 offseason was adding Parris Campbell to their wide receiver room, and it's got Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James hyped up.

In an Instagram Story post, LeBron gave Parris Campbell a shoutout: “Yessir nephew!!! Big Year coming! Let's get it! Vibes”

The King showing love to #Giants WR Parris Campbell 💯 Campbell & LeBron grew up in the same city and both went to St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. Same city.

Same goal.

Campbell played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft as the 59th overall pick. LeBron has known Campbell long before the latter arrived in the NFL, as both athletes are from Akron and went to Ohio's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Campbell also played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Everyone knows how big of an Ohio State football fan LeBron is, so his familiarity with Campbell isn't much of a surprise.

The 25-year-old Campbell has some sort of a breakout year in 2022 with the Colts, as he recorded career-highs in receiving yards (623), touchdowns (3), receptions (63), and offensive snaps (980). Now with the Giants, Paris Campbell could top all those numbers, as he will be playing with a team with a much more stable situation under center.

Back in the 2022 NFL season, the Giants finished the regular season with a 9-7-1 record and even reached the NFC Divisional Round where they fell prey to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants ranked 18th in scoring offense (21.2 points per game) and just 26th in passing attack with 187.1 passing yards per contest. Campbell hopes he will be able to help New York improve in those areas after signing a one-year deal worth $4.7 million with the team last March.