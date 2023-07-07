Johnie Cooks, an SEC football legend and 10-year NFL veteran linebacker, passed away at the age of 64 on Thursday, Mississippi State football announced. No cause of death has been released.

Cooks played for Mississippi State from 1977-1981, earning three All-SEC honors. He was an All-American in 1981 as a senior, finishing his Bulldogs career with 24 sacks and 392 tackles, placing him fourth and fifth in Mississippi State football history in those statistics. He had multiple legendary games with the Bulldogs, including a pair of 20-plus tackle games against SEC rivals Alabama and Auburn.

“Johnie Cooks is without question among the very best to ever put on the Maroon and White while also standing as one of the most decorated college football players of his era,” Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said via the team's website. “Johnie will be remembered forever in Starkville as he is cemented as an MSU legend. We extend our deepest condolences to Johnie's family, as well as all who knew, loved and admired him.”

Cooks was the second overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts. He spent parts of seven seasons with the Colts, racking up a career-high 11.5 sacks in 1984. He was traded to the New York Giants in 1988 and helped the team win Super Bowl 25 in 1990.

Cooks retired after the 1991 season with the Cleveland Browns. He played in 131 NFL games, including the playoffs, recording 32 sacks.

Johnie Cooks will be remembered forever by Mississippi State football fans for his impact both on and off the field. He is a member of both the Mississippi State and Mississippi Sports Halls of Fame.