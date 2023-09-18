Eli Manning became a legend in New York Giants history by calmly orchestrating comeback wins. While Manning did so on the NFL's biggest stage, he's still impressed by what Daniel Jones is doing in a Giants uniform.

“Never a doubt!!!” Manning excitedly exclaimed on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The message's text was accompanied by a photo of Jones, with two graphics. One had the score of the Giants-Arizona Cardinals game with 9:34 left in the third quarter. At that point, the Cardinals held a 28-7 lead.

The other graphic showed the game's score with 19 seconds remaining. That was right after a 34-yard Graham Gano field goal gave the Giants a 31-28 lead. That's how the game would end.

Of course, Manning knows a thing or two about leading the Giants to a come-from-behind victory in State Farm (formerly University of Phoenix) Stadium. That was the site of New York's historic upset over the undefeated New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLII.

Daniel Jones' play only got the Giants to 1-1 on the season. But it was an important victory for the team's hopes for a return trip to the playoffs in season two of the Brian Daboll era.

The Duke product made some individual history in the win as well. But not before a putrid first half that saw Jones go 9-for-16 passing for 62 yards with an interception and two sacks.

But in the second half, it was all Daniel Jones. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 250+ yards, rush for 50+ yards, throw for multiple TDs, rushing for a TD, and avoid any turnovers in the second half of a game.

Eli Manning captured two championships with the Giants, so the bar is high. But he clearly likes what he's seeing from Jones. A big win in the desert is a great place to start.