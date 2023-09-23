The San Francisco Giants will continue their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Giants-Dodgers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants defeated the Dodgers 5-1 last night. Significantly, it was scoreless in the fourth inning when Mike Yastrzemski blasted a two-run bomb to deep right field to give the Giants a 2-0 lead. The Giants struck again in the sixth inning when Thairo Estrada clobbered the pitch to left-center field to make it 3-0. However, the Dodgers finally got on the board in the eighth inning when Freddie Freeman singled to right to make it 3-1. But the Giants sealed the game in the ninth when Tyler Fitzgerald clapped a two-run shot to deep left field to make it 5-1.

Sean Manaea pitched well for the Giants, as he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out two. Conversely, long-inning reliever Gavin Stone went 4 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits while keeping the Dodgers competitive.

The Giants have not announced a starting pitcher at press time. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will go with Clayton Kershaw, who comes in with a record of 12-4 and a 2.52 ERA. Kershaw went four innings in his last start while not allowing a run on two hits and striking out four in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+110)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports Area and Spectrum Sportsnet

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 9:10 PM ET/6:10 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are 77-77 but are running out of time. Unfortunately, they are three games behind the final wildcard spot with seven games left in the season. They are in a situation where every game is a must-win game. Furthermore, they need other teams in front of them to lose. The Giants are currently behind the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins, who are both also chasing the final wildcard spot.

But that does not matter if they cannot win. Thus, they need good hitting. Before last night's game, they mustered only seven runs through three games. Then, they managed five runs last night. But the last two runs did not happen until the ninth inning. Ultimately, it means they need consistent pitching along with good hitting. The Giants must get good quality pitching from whoever they put on the mound. Moreover, they must jump out to the lead.

The Giants need Wilmer Flores, Joc Pederson, and Yastrzemski to hit the baseball. Therefore, their success on offense lies with these three. Yastrzemski needs to produce numbers like his grandfather, Carl, did in his prime.

The Giants will cover the spread if they can produce at the plate and force Kershaw into trouble. Then, the Giants must dominate a lineup that is among the best in baseball.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are golden right now. Thus, they hope to keep the momentum going. The Dodgers offense went stagnant last night. Therefore, look for them to try and bounce back. The boys in blue have battered the baseball throughout the entire year. Furthermore, the pitching has been consistent. The Dodgers have utilized those two attributes to win their 10th division in 11 seasons.

Freddie Freeman continues to hit well. Likewise, JD Martinez has had a solid season. Mookie Betts has also shined again for this lineup. Now, the Dodgers hope to keep hitting the baseball.

Kershaw has been a Dodgers legend for years. Now, he hopes to put more good outings together. But Kershaw has a chance to put a large dent in the Giants' playoff hopes. Ultimately, look for Kershaw to try and locate his pitches and put down a strong San Francisco lineup.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their big bats can clobber the baseball and put the Giants on their heels. Additionally, Kershaw must have a quality start and then set up the bullpen for a good situation.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is the second-best rivalry in baseball. Ultimately, it is always a good matchup regardless of their records. The Dodgers have one of the best teams in the majors and will unleash their will. Consequently, it will be too much for the Giants to handle as they fall to the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, with Los Angeles covering the spread.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: