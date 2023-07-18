Gigi Hadid, the well-known supermodel, found herself in legal trouble during her recent vacation in the Cayman Islands. According to a report, Hadid was arrested by Customs and Border Control agents after marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia were discovered in her luggage upon arrival. She was subsequently fined $1,000 for the incident, RollingStone reports.

Hadid's representatives confirmed that she had legally obtained the drugs in New York City with a valid medical license. They also highlighted that medical use of marijuana has been legal in the Cayman Islands since 2017. Despite the arrest, Hadid's record remains clear, and she continued to enjoy her time on the island.

Reports indicate that Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested on suspicion of importing ganja and possessing utensils for its consumption. They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center but were later released on bail.

Authorities discovered small quantities of marijuana and associated paraphernalia in Hadid's luggage, suggesting personal consumption rather than intent to distribute, according to the outlet.

In addition to Hadid, McCarthy was also arrested after similar materials were found in her suitcase. Both individuals appeared in court on July 12, where they pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000 each. Fortunately for them, no further charges were filed.

Despite the legal ordeal, Hadid appears to have moved on from the incident. She shared numerous photos from her lavish vacation on social media, seemingly unaffected by the recent events.

While the incident may have momentarily disrupted her vacation, Gigi Hadid's time in the Cayman Islands ultimately ended with a fine and without further legal consequences. The supermodel's legal representatives have clarified the circumstances surrounding the possession of marijuana, highlighting the legality of her actions. As she returns to her regular routine, Hadid can put this incident behind her and focus on her successful modeling career.