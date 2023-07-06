The 4th of July weekend was a spicy one for Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. Apparently, the two spent some time together in the Hamptons where they got “flirty” with one another. The moment shared sparked romance rumors between the megastars.

“They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy,” a source told People.

“It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating,” the source said. “It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

The source added that between them, “there is subtle touching and lots of flirting” when “they are able to be more private.” Hadid typically “stays by his side” when they're together.

But it isn't serious for the model who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. She's simply “single and enjoying the summer.”

“She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship. She likes the attention,” said the source, but added, “She isn’t stupid though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were first linked when they were spotted together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September. That news came just weeks after DiCaprio's break up from his girlfriend of four years, actress Camila Morrone.