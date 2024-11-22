A few weeks ago, Gisele Bündchen revealed that she is pregnant with her third child, and she is now sharing a motivational message on Instagram about not having the perfect “roadmap” in life.

“There's no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow,” Bündchen wrote in the caption of her sitting in a serene setting.”But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to.”

“Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live,” she concluded.

Gisele Bündchen Announces Pregnancy With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

PEOPLE reported earlier this month that Bünden and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement.

While this is the supermodel's first child with Valente, this is her third child overall. Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with NFL superstar and ex-husband Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen and Valente have been dating since 2023 and met when the model began Jiu-Jitsu training with him. Earlier this year, a source told the publication that Bünchen and Valente's relationship is blossoming.

“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.

Bündchen and Brady announced that they would be getting divorced after 11 years of marriage in 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Both Brady and Bündchen had not spoken publicly a lot about their divorce when they first made the announcement, but the model broke her silence on the ending of their marriage last year to Vanity Fair after rumors were being fueled about the source of their departure.

“What's been said is one piece of a much bigger picture,” Bündchen said in March 2023 in an interview with Vanity Fair at the time. “It’s not so black and white.”

She continued: “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”