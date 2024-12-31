The first teaser trailer for Hulu's upcoming Chad Powers series starring Glen Powell is here. In it, his character disappears under prosthetics as he also slings the rock.

Hulu dropped the 14-second teaser trailer for the Chad Powers series on YouTube. It starts with a drum line from a college marching band as he begins putting prosthetics on.

“I've got something coming up,” he tells an undisclosed character.

Various clips of Powell's character playing football and running onto the field are shown. The trailer concludes with him following up on his promise from earlier. He tells the undisclosed character that what he has planned is “something kinda big.”

When is Hulu's Glen Powell-led Chad Powers series coming out?

At the end of the teaser trailer, Hulu provided an update on Chad Powers' release date. The description said that it will premiere in “fall 2025.”

The upcoming Chad Powers series was created by Powell and Michael Waldron. It is based on a sketch done by Eli Manning where he went undercover at Penn State's walk-on tryouts as Chad Powers.

Now, Powell will star as star quarterback Russ Holliday. His collegiate football career is seemingly over after he gets kicked off his team. So, he decides to go undercover as Chad Powers and attempt to walk-on to a struggling Southern football program.

Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot episode. Additionally, they are both executive producers of the series as well. The Manning brothers (Peyton and Eli) are also credited as executive producers.

Aside from Powell, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn will also star in Chad Powers.

Powell's rise to fame

This is the latest step in Powell's rise. He has been on a hot streak since starring in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. He has since starred in Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters.

Hit Man was Powell's fourth collaboration with Richard Linklater. Their first was back in 2005 when Powell appeared in Fast Food Nation. They co-wrote Hit Man together while Powell starred in it and Linklater directed.

Anyone but You was a surprise box office hit. Powell starred in the rom-com alongside Sydney Sweeney. It grossed over $220 million worldwide and has a sequel on the way.

He followed that up by starring in Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters. The blockbuster also featured marquee names like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea.

Soon, he will star in The Running Man and Huntington. The Running Man is Edgar Wright's adaptation of the 1982 Stephen King novel of the same name. Powell will star alongside Josh Brolin, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Michael Cera, and William H. Macy.

Chad Powers will premiere in the fall of 2025 on Hulu.