After hit movies like Anyone but You and Twisters, Glen Powell is going back to school to finish his degree.

During an interview with IndieWire, Powell revealed his intentions to finish his degree at the University of Texas at Austin. While he will be busy with filming later in 2024, the school will allow him to Zoom into class.

“I'm not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular,” Powell revealed. “I'm basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I'm going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I'm going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams.

“So, they're letting me figure it out [with] distance learning. And I'm obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams. So, we're figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I'll come back for all my stuff. Edgar [Wright] has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie,” he continued.

The Running Man movie Powell is referring to is Edgar Wright's reboot of the 1987 movie of the same name. Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the original movie.

Clearly, Glen Powell has his hands full, and it is admirable to see him go back to school to finish his degree. Currently, he is promoting Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters, which he stars in with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos.

Who is Glen Powell?

Over the past couple of years, Powell has become one of Hollywood's emerging leading men. While he started his career with roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Fast Food Nation, he would not get his moment for several more years.

He had supporting roles in other high-profile projects, including The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures.

From 2015-16, Powell starred in Scream Queens. The series also featured the likes of Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, and Nick Jonas.

This helped propel his career before his breakout year in 2022. He began the year by starring in Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. His true breakthrough came in Top Gun: Maverick. Powell starred as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin.

He would follow that role up by starring in Devotion. The war movie also featured Jonathan Majors. Powell executive produced the movie. However, Devotion was not a hit like Top Gun: Maverick and only grossed $21 million.

2023 was another successful year for Powell. He started it by co-writing and starring in Linklater's Hit Man. The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September before being acquired by Netflix. The streaming service gave Hit Man a theatrical release in May 2024 before making it available to stream on June 7.

Later that year, Powell starred with Sydney Sweeney in the rom-com Anyone but You. The movie was a big hit and grossed over $220 million at the box office. He now stars in Twisters as storm-chasing influencer Tyler Owens.