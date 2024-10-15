GloRilla is speaking on the romance rumors between her and Damian Lillard. The rapper spoke to The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God on his interview series Out Of Context where she revealed how things are going — or not — with the NBA star.

In response to Charlamagne asking about how she and Lillard are, she stated, “You know it's a lot of n—a in the world if they keep asking about one they gonna f— me up.”

Recently during media day last month, the Milwaukee Bucks star was asked about “Hollon” rapper.

“I’m weak. That is hilarious,” he responded when asked about a potential relationship between the two. “Nah, I keep my personal life personal, you know? And I let it be that. I respect her as an artist. We know each other, she’s an artist, I’m an artist. But as far as anything else, it ain’t nothing going on. That’s what I can tell you.”

Charlamagne read Lillard's response during media day to which Glo nodded in agreement.

How Did The Romance Rumors Get Started Between GloRilla and Damian Lillard?

The romance rumors between Glo and Lilliard began when the rapper shot her shot at him on social media. During NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Glo wrote in now-since deleted tweets on X: “Who n–a dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” and added, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.” The pair even had a photo together when they briefly met during the weekend.

In an interview with ClubShaShay, Shannon Sharpe's podcast, she made a now-viral remark to her shooting her shot at the NBA star.

“That half-court shot? At the end of the day, the day gon’ end,” she told Sharpe in April.

Glo has not announced that she is in a relationship at this time. As for Lillard, he and his ex-wife Kay'la Lillard filed for divorce in October 2023. They share three children together.