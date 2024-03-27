Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is about to hit theaters. The latest MonsterVerse entry is tracking relatively well at the box office.
Deadline is reporting that the latest MonsterVerse film is tracking to open around $135 million. Between $80 and $85 million is coming from overseas markets, while the domestic haul is tracking around $50 million. Note, Deadline's report states that the film itself cost $135 million before promotion and advertisements, so this opening would help it break even in its first weekend.
75% of that budget was funded by Legendary. The other quarter of the budget was provided by Warner Bros.
For reference, this would be the third-biggest domestic opening in the MonsterVerse series. The franchise's inaugural film, Godzilla, opened to $93 million in 2014. Three years later, Kong: Skull Island, opened to $61 million.
One thing working in The New Empire's favor is the premium large format screenings like IMAX and 4DX. Deadline notes that Dune: Part Two, another Legendary and Warner Bros venture, will “retain some” IMAX screens this weekend in its fifth domestic weekend.
What is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse. It is the second to be directed by Adam Wingard, who also directed Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021.
The latest film follows the titular Titans, who have to unite to face a new threat from the Hollow Earth. Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry return to reprise their human roles from previous installments in the franchise. Dan Stevens makes his franchise debut in the latest film as Trapper.
Adam Wingard first gained notoriety for directing You're Next, The Guest, and Blair Witch. He also directed Death Note in 2017 before making his way into the MonsterVerse. He only directed Godzilla vs. Kong, but in The New Empire, he helped create the story with Terry Rossio and Simon Barrett and also executive produced the film.
It does sound like Wingard already has more ideas for future installments in the franchise. Perhaps his role will continue to increase going forward if The New Empire is a hit.
The MonsterVerse's history
The MonsterVerse launched in 2014 with Godzilla. It was directed by Gareth Edwards (The Creator) and was a reboot of the Godzilla series. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, and Bryan Cranston.
Then came Kong: Skull Island was released in 2017 which helped cross the two franchises over. Godzilla: King of the Monsters followed before fans got the epic showdown they had been waiting for in Godzilla vs. Kong.
The MonsterVerse isn't purely a big screen attraction. Skull Island, an animated series was developed by Brian Duffield for Netflix. Apple TV+ also produced a live-action series set in the universe, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.