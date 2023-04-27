The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is coming down to the wire with some series entering their final stages. That is the case for the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. With Golden State set to host Sacramento on Friday, it means it is time for some Warriors Game 6 bold predictions.

Golden State had many ups and downs in the regular season. After winning the 2022 NBA Finals, the team lost multiple important rotational pieces and had nine fewer wins than in its championship campaign. Still, with a 44-38 record, the Warriors managed to secure the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

On the other side of the series, the Kings had one of the most surprising campaigns of the 2022-23 season. The team finished 48-34 and secured the No. 3 seed in the West. Most importantly, Sacramento clinched a playoff spot for the first time after a 16-year hiatus.

In Game 1 of the series, Sacramento won 126-123 in dramatic fashion at Golden 1 Center. The team followed that performance with another victory, this time a 114-106 win thanks to a 41-point second quarter. In Game 3, even with Draymond Green serving a suspension, the Warriors got their first win of the series with a 114-97 blowout at Chase Center. They would tie the series 2-2 with a 126-125 victory in Game 4.

Most recently, the Warriors took the 3-2 lead with a 123-116 win in Game 5 Wednesday.

Now back at the Chase Center, Golden State will have the chance to end the series. Here are some bold predictions for the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of their first-round series with the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

3. Golden State forces De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to 10+ turnovers combined

If two players could be crucial for the Kings for the remainder of the series, it is De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The duo is coming off career years in the league with Fox winning the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award and being an All-Star alongside Sabonis.

So far in the series, Fox is averaging a team-best 30 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds plus 2.4 steals per game. He is making 43% of his field goals, 33.3% of his 3-pointers and 72.7% of his free throws.

The Lithuanian big man is putting up 17.2 points, 11.6 boards and 4.4 assists with 1.8 steals. He is shooting 50.7% from the field and 63.6% from the charity stripe.

However, both players are sharing the same issue. Sabonis is turning the ball over four times per game while Fox does so 3.6 times.

The bold prediction is that the Warriors will force Fox and Sabonis to 10-plus turnovers combined in Game 6. Should that happen, the Kings will be in a tough spot to overcome this problem from their stars.

2. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combine for 50+ points and 10+ 3-pointers

As for the Warriors, they will need everything they can get from the Splash Brothers. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are having a big series on offense and should continue their streak on Friday.

So far in the playoffs, Curry is averaging a series-best 31.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He is shooting 48.7% from the field, 36.7% from the 3-point line and 92.6% from the charity stripe.

Thompson is putting up 21.2 points, 4.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He is making 48.1% of his field goals, 40.7% of his 3-pointers and 100% of his free throws.

With the chance of ending the series in six games, the Splash Brothers could certainly be big on Friday. The bold prediction is that Curry and Thompson will combine for 50-plus points with at least 10 made shots from long distance. If that happens, Golden State will be in a good position to win the game.

1. Golden State Warriors defeat Sacramento Kings, close out series 4-2

At the end of the day, the Chase Center could be the X-factor for Game 6. In the regular season, the Warriors had one of the best home records in the league, going 33-8 in San Francisco. For comparison, they were only 11-30 on the road.

it seems the home-court advantage is indeed on Golden State’s side, according to FanDuel. The Warriors are currently the favorites to win this contest with a spread of -7.5, which is the largest among all Game 6’s of the first round.

Since the team has struggled on the road, Golden State should try to make the most of it at home. Based on their dominance at the Chase Center, the Warriors have a good chance of winning for the fourth time in a row.

The bold prediction is that, while the Kings will have their moments, the Warriors will end up winning and closing out the series 4-2. With that result, they will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals and face either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Memphis Grizzlies.