Entering the 107th PGA Championship from Quail Hollow, storylines were aplenty. Rory McIlroy is looking to win his second straight major and keep hopes of a calendar slam alive. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to keep his momentum going after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Even Jordan Spieth has his sights set on history. He looks to become the seventh man ever to complete the career grand slam.

That is just the tip of the iceberg.

Yet, it is longtime PGA Tour pro Jhonattan Vegas who stole the show on Thursday.

Vegas, who is quickly picking up the moniker ‘Jhonny Vegas,' carded a 7-under 64 to take a two-shot lead into Friday's second round.

He became the first-ever Venezuelan-born golfer to hold at least a share of the lead after any major round, according to golf statistician Justin Ray. It also happens to be the lowest round he has ever carded in his major career.

“Any chance you get to shoot 64 at a major championship is always great, right?” Vegas said after his PGA Championship round.

“Obviously, with the conditions yesterday, I didn't really see that score coming. But I think I got lucky that I was able to tee off very late, and the course obviously is drying very quickly.

“So I was able to take advantage a little bit of those conditions at the end of the day today. But obviously a solid round from beginning to end. Good way to start.”

The 40-year-old Venezuelan is a Texas University graduate from nearly two decades ago. He has played in 318 career PGA Tour events, but this is by far his best start at the PGA Championship.

He has four PGA Tour victories on his resume, with the most recent being the 2024 3M Open. Before that, he won the 2011 Bob Hope Classic, and then went back-to-back at the 2016 and 2017 RBC Canadian Open.

After the late tee time on Thursday at the PGA Championship, Vegas will join Brian Campbell and Elvis Smylie on the first tee at 9:01 am ET Friday.