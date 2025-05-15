Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV Golf star, entered the 107th PGA Championship from Quail Hollow in search of redemption after his Masters Sunday finish. Through 18 holes, DeChambeau finds himself where he started, at even par.

It was an adventurous round for the 2-time U.S. Open champion. Nowhere was that more evident than on Quail Hollow's closing three holes, known as the ‘Green Mile.'

The ‘Green Mile' got its name from its incredible length. It is a stretch of three holes that combine for almost 1,300 yards, but include two par-4s and a par-3.

DeChambeau, known for his length off the tee, hit a monstrous tee shot on the par-4 16th, splitting the fairway. However, he was unable to take advantage and parred the hole.

He very nearly then hit the second hole-in-one at this year's PGA Championship.

230 yard 7 iron to an inch for Bryson Dechambeau. What a shot! pic.twitter.com/e7rDdPHmxP — Tour Pro 🏌️‍♂️ (@OfficialTourPro) May 15, 2025

From 227 yards away, DeChambeau came within three inches from an ace. He used a 7-iron. You read that right, a 7-iron. He would tap in for birdie to climb into red figures at 1-under.

But what Quail Hollow may give, it can also take away.

DeChambeau bombed his drive on the 498-yard par-4 18th well right of the fairway. His approach came up woefully short of the green and was unable to get up-and-down for par. He made bogey to enter the clubhouse at even par.

All told, the 2-time major winner carded three birdies and three bogeys.

But on a day when most of the world's best struggled to get much going, DeChambeau sits in contention.

There were an unbelievable amount of storylines entering the 2025 PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth is looking to join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to complete the career grand slam.

But an opening-round 5-over 76 all but dashed those hopes.

Speaking of McIlroy, he struggled mightily on Thursday. The Northern Irishman also closed with a bogey on 18 to sign for a 3-over 74.

The World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler complained about the PGA of America's decision to not enact the ‘preferred lie' rule. He claimed that decision by tournament organizers cost him a couple of shots, penalizing him for hitting a tee shot in the fairway. Despite that, he still managed to shoot a 2-under and is near the top of the leaderboard.

2025 Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley outperformed almost everyone. They are on the first page of the leaderboard at 4-under and 3-under respectively.

But they are all looking up at Jhonattan Vegas, who leads at 6-under.