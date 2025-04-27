The first major championship in Women's Golf is The Chevron Championship outside of Houston, Texas. One of just five premium events on the women's side, the pressure is on as the back nine winds down. Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn held the lead going onto the 18th hole on Sunday at the Chevron Championship when she whiffed a chip. From a putt to win to squeaking into the playoffs, you have to see this one to believe it.

Ariya Jutanugarn held a one stroke lead playing the 72nd hole of the Chevron Championship. A duffed chip led to a bogey, moving her to a tie at 7-under.

Jutanugarn appeared to rush while trying to hit the chip. She was faced with a tough lie, a green running away from her, and water on the other side. But her group was put on the clock, and she could have been charged a penalty for taking too long on this shot. So, she didn't take a practice swing and whiffed.

The missed shot could cost her The Chevron Championship, which would be her third major championship. She won the 2016 British Open at Woburn Golf and Country Club and the 2018 U.S. Open title at Shoal Creek Club in Alabama. Jutanugarn missed the cut at Chevron last year, so this would have been quite the bounce-back.

The 18th at Carlton Woods is a par five, and the whiff was her third shot on the hole. The overhead camera angle clearly shows the ball moving immediately after impact. Her wedge bounces too far behind the ball and barely connects with the ball. Her fourth shot left her a lengthy par putt, which she missed.

Now, Jutanugarn is in a playoff with four other players at Carlton Woods. Her playing partner, Ruoning Yin, made a birdie to join the tie at seven-under with Hyo Joo Kim. Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo made birdie in the final group to complete the fivesome. Can Jutanugarn bury the demons in the playoff?