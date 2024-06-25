LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, and Lilia Vu will represent Team USA in the women's golf competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The qualification period for the Paris Games ended after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which concluded on Sunday. (South Korea's Amy Yang won her first major; Vu finished runner-up, Zhang tied for 35th, Korda missed the cut.)

USA Golf made the news official on Tuesday.

“I'm honored to represent the United States once again on the Olympic stage this summer in Paris,” Korda said in a statement. “Winning the gold medal in Tokyo was a dream come true and an incredible highlight to my career. I'm looking forward to defending my gold medal and bringing home some more hardware for Team USA.”

The Olympics has its own qualification system for golf. A nation can carry up to four players on a team, if all four players are ranked in the top-15 in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings (Official World Golf Ranking for men). At the moment, Korda ranks No. 1, Zhang is No. 2, and Vu is No. 9. (Ally Ewing, who was T5 at the KPMG, is ranked 16th.)

Korda won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games (played in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic). Earlier this year, she won five consecutive tournaments — and six overall — including her second major, the Chevron Championship. The 25-year old already holds 14 career LPGA victories.

Earlier this month, Vu, 26, earned her fifth LPGA trophy at the Meijer LPGA Classic — her first start since March due to back issues. She won two majors in 2023, the Chevron Championship and the AIG Women’s Open, temporarily vaulting her to No. 1 in the world.

“Representing Team USA at the Olympics has been a goal of mine, and to now get the chance to head to Paris this summer is surreal,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of this year’s competition and can’t wait to get out there and try to win a medal of my own in August.”

Zhang, 21, is the most exciting American phenom in women's golf. At Stanford, she was the top-ranked amateur for nearly three years. She won her LPGA debut in 2023 at the Mizuho Americas Open. She's since won the Cognizant Founders Cup (which ended Korda's win streak).

“There’s nothing like wearing the red, white and blue on a global stage,” said Zhang. “To do so now at the Olympics is something I could only imagine and I’m incredibly grateful to be competing in Paris this summer. I am so excited to join my teammates at Le Golf National in a few weeks and represent Team USA in front of the world.”

The three golfers repped Team USA at the Solheim Cup last year in Spain.

“With the addition of Korda, Vu and Zhang to the team, USA GOLF has an extremely talented group of men and women representing the United States this summer,” wrote executive director Andy Levinson. “These three women enter Olympic golf competition with a combined eight victories on the LPGA Tour this season and are poised to reach the podium in Paris.”

On the men's side, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Wyndham Clark will represent the United States. Clark's inclusion over U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau — a byproduct of LIV Golf results not being recognized by the OWGR — has sparked debate over the qualification system.

The Olympics golf competition will be played at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside of Paris, near Versailles. The event will feature 72 holes of individual stroke play with no cut. Four rounds will be scheduled over four days. Lowest overall score wins.

The men's golf competition will take place from Aug. 1-4. The women will tee off on Aug. 7.

You can see the 60 golfers who qualified for the 2024 Olympics here.