While Rounds 3 and 4 of the Masters on CBS have become a tradition, the first two rounds are usually a bit more flexible. For the past few years, ESPN has aired the first two rounds. While the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” will still do so in 2026, they will have a bit more company. According to the Athletic's Andrew Marchand on X (formerly Twitter), Amazon will now host the first two rounds of the 2026 Masters from 1-3 PM on Prime Video.

“NEWS: The Masters & Amazon have a deal that will put the first two rounds of the event from 1-3 p.m. on Prime Video,” reported Marchand. “ESPN's coverage of the tournament will continue from 3-7 p.m. for the first two rounds, while CBS traditional coverage will remain on the weekends.”

As the sports world transitions towards a more hybrid model between traditional linear television and streaming, it's clear that many of these companies are looking to enter the live sports space. Netflix has hosted multiple boxing events and currently airs WWE's Raw on Monday nights. Apple TV+ offers the MLS Season Pass Plus and Friday Night Baseball from MLB. Peacock hosts the English Premier League. Recent television deals for the NFL and NBA have also changed the landscape, as both major sports leagues will have matchups over multiple streaming services. How will Amazon's coverage of the 2026 Masters Tournament look?

Can Rory McIlroy go back-to-back at the 2026 Masters?

Article Continues Below

After too many heartbreaks, Irish star Rory McIlroy finally captured his first Masters back in April. It was his first major title in ten years and completed the career Grand Slam with the victory. Capturing the Masters Green Jacket was McIlroy's third win of the year. Before Augusta, McIlroy won the Players Championship for a second time in addition to capturing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2026 could lead to a repeat for a 36-year-old. After finally overcoming his demons at Augusta, McIlroy could ride the momentum of last year's win, plus a potential Ryder Cup victory, to another Green Jacket in 2026. However, a stacked field that will be led by world number one Scottie Scheffler will attempt to thwart a McIlroy repeat. Can the Grand Slam winner get off to a hot start while Amazon airs the first two rounds next season? If so, then a second Green Jacket might be sweeter than the first.