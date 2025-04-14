Rory McIlroy has been fighting for a Masters championship throughout his entire golfing career. He has had multiple ups and downs at Augusta National in the 17 attempts he made to win the title and the Green Jacket that comes with it. He was finally successful Sunday when he survived a heart-rending final round and a playoff with Justin Rose to win the title that he had been chasing for so long.

I just have to remind myself that no matter what situation I'm in, I'll be able to handle it. ~ Rory McIIroy #Masters pic.twitter.com/ac7bwupC0f — Marc Anderson (@mentalsports) April 13, 2025

Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory. Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you're a part of history. Proud of you! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2025

The victory in the Masters was McIlroy's first major championship since 2014. It also gave him the career grand slam, something that only five other golfers have accomplished. Despite numerous struggles and questionable shots in the final round, McIlroy joined Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to win the Masters, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

McIlroy hit a brilliant shot on the first playoff hole at No. 18, with his golf ball coming to rest three feet from the hole. When Rose missed his 10-foot putt, McIlroy stepped up and delivered his winning putt.

While there were many difficult moments in the final round — including a double bogey on hole No. 1 and hitting an approach shot on No. 13 into the water — McIlroy continued to believe in himself.

“I just have to remind myself that no matter what situation I'm in, I'll be able to handle it,” McIlroy had said prophetically after Saturday's round.

McIlroy showed resiliency throughout the Masters

The journey to win the 2025 Masters began on Thursday. He was playing a near-perfect round and was four under par late in the round, but he had two double bogeys and finished with an even-par round of 72.

He bounced back with rounds of 66 on Friday and again on Saturday. His moving day round featured six consecutive threes to open the round.

McIlroy finished the third round with a two-stroke lead over imposing Bryson DeChambeau. He quickly lost that advantage but gained it back by the fourth hole. It appeared that he would win with ease when he built a five-stroke lead, but the demons at Augusta that had impacted McIlroy so many times simply would not leave.

However, the roller coaster that appeared to be careening out of control was finally contained. He delivered a brilliant tee shot on the playoff hole and followed up with an even better approach. He responded to the moment by sinking a putt that cemented his status as one of the game's greatest golfers and gave him the Masters championship that he had wanted for so many years.