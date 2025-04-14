After years of close calls and anguish, Rory McIlroy finally captured his elusive green jacket. As the winner of the 2025 Masters Tournament, McIlroy has finally completed the career Grand Slam. He becomes the sixth golfer and first European golfer to ever accomplish that feat. Well, the green jacket wasn't the only thing that the Irishman is leaving Augusta National with. He's also leaving with $4.2 million in earnings for winning the tournament, according to multiple sources.

A green jacket isn't the only thing Rory McIlroy is taking home from Augusta 💰 pic.twitter.com/kyOSX44saD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A green jacket isn't the only thing Rory McIlroy is taking home from Augusta,” posted the official SportsCenter account on X, formerly Twitter.

That is a nice chunk of change for winning golf's most prestigious tournament. Of course, many other perks exist for Masters winners. For example, McIlroy will get to choose the Masters' winners dinner menu before next year's tournament. He will always be guaranteed a spot in the Masters field, for the rest of his life. He gets the green jacket, the most coveted dinner jacket in sports. The advantages that come with winning the Masters are numerous. They are now advantages that McIlroy will have until the end of time.

Rory McIlroy finally completes career Grand Slam with Masters win

For many golf fans, Rory's win on Sunday was a satisfying one to watch. He's one of the game's most well-known players and ambassadors and has served on the PGA Tour's executive committee. The win on Sunday was one for the good guys, and one that elicited a lot of emotion. Now that the Masters hump is off McIlroy's back, the focus will be on adding more titles to the 44 he has won so far in his career. Not to mention some more majors to add to the five he already has.

The upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow next month will be an interesting to watch. McIlroy has won two PGA Championships, back in 2012 and 2014. Both of those wins were on southern United States courses in Kentucky and South Carolina. Quail Hollow is in North Carolina. Will Rory's past success in the warmer climates help him once again in a few weeks? Wouldn't another major win by McIlroy be a sight that many would love to see?