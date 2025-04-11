Scottie Scheffler entered Friday's second round with hopes of taking a lead into the weekend at the 89th Masters Tournament. His play early on appeared to make that look possible. But back-to-back bogeys on 10 and 11 dropped him back to where he began his day at 4-under par.

Things looked like they were about to get worse on the famous par-3 12th at Augusta National Golf Club. But an unbelievably lucky break turned his day around.

Scheffler's tee shot on 12 sailed the green and landed in the bushes above the rough. The ball was completely out of sight for a couple of seconds, before rolling out and nestling just off the green.

His ball could have very easily lodged itself in the bush, forcing the World No. 1 to take an unplayable. Instead, the ball found its way to the rough, providing a fortuitous moment.

Bogey, bogey … chip-in birdie! What a shot from Scottie Scheffler!!

For the fifth time in his Masters career, Scheffler chipped in from off the green. This time for birdie!

That vaulted him into a tie for fifth as he concludes his second round.

Scheffler is looking to make history this week. Only Jack Nicklaus has won three Green Jackets in the span of four years. Not even Tiger Woods accomplished that feat.

Scheffler burst onto the scene winning his first major at the 2022 Masters Tournament. He followed that up winning at Augusta National last year, pulling away from the field on Sunday.

The Ridgewood, New Jersey native has taken the golf world by the horns over the last couple of years. He had a historic 2024 PGA Tour season, winning nine times worldwide, including several Signature Events and an Olympic Gold Medal.

His chances at Masters glory this week vastly improved with the lucky break on 12 Friday. Justin Rose is already in the clubhouse at 8-under. Bryson DeChambeau is one shot back, with Rory McIlroy bouncing back strong Friday to climb to 6-under.

So, it will not be easy. But if anyone can overcome such a stacked field, it is the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.