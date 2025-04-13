Skip Bayless is the master of the hot take. The sports commentator and talk-show host is known for his opinions that regularly draw both applause and anger from viewers and readers who take in his opinions. On the eve of the final round of the Masters, Bayless offered his opinion that third-round leader Rory McIlroy was too much of a nice guy to bring home the title and that he lacked killer instinct.

Rory McIlroy is the LeBron James of golf, a supremely gifted nice guy without killer instinct. Bryson DeChambeau is the Jake Paul of golf who isn't afraid to do it HIS way and who beat Rory with an amazingly clutch long bunker shot at Pinehurst. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bayless went on to call the superstar from Northern Ireland the “LeBron James of golf.” Bayless is known for demeaning James even though he is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and he has led both the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to championships throughout his legendary career.

As McIlroy gets set to start Sunday's final round of the Masters with a two-stroke lead over the dynamic Bryson DeChambeau, Bayless decided that McIlroy would be at a disadvantage and would come out on the short end of the confrontation. McIlroy will be paired with DeChambeau in the final round of first major championship of the year.

In addition to making the McIlroy-James comparison, the commentator decided to put DeChambeau in the same boat as boxer Jake Paul. He said both DeChambeau and Paul have the nerve to break ties with convention and go about their business in a unique manner when they seek glory.

DeChambeau and McIlroy engaged in a duel at 2024 U.S. Open

This is not the first time that McIlroy and DeChambeau have squared off with a major title on the line. DeChambeau earned a victory in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, North Carolina when he came through with a spectacular up-and-down on the final hole to win the tournament. McIlroy had missed a short putt inside of four feet prior to DeChambeau's success on the final hole.

McIlroy is hoping that the Masters will produce a different result and help him achieve the career grand slam. The tournament leader followed his opening round of even-par 72 with consecutive rounds of 66 in the second and third rounds. It marked the first time since 2014 that McIlroy has led after three rounds of a major championship.

DeChambeau has fired rounds of 69-68-69 to earn second place on the leaderboard. DeChambeau made a long birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday to climb within two strokes of McIlroy.

The battle for the green jacket also includes Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry and defending champion Scottie Scheffler. The two leaders will tee off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.