The Masters Tournament is almost here. Golf's first major takes place annually in Augusta, Georgia, during the second week of April. One tradition of the tournament is the cheap concession prices all over the grounds. Masters patrons are treated to low prices on all concessions, including the famous Pimento Cheese sandwich. CLLCT Media's Darren Rovell reported on Tuesday that there will be no pricing change to the sandwiches.

JUST IN: For the 23rd consecutive year, the Pimento Cheese sandwich at the Masters will cost $1.50. The last price change was in 2002 when it went from $1.25 to $1.50. In 1997, it was $1. Factoring for inflation, the sandwich today is 50 cents CHEAPER today. pic.twitter.com/MWjhcgtBF3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Through all of the conversation about inflation, tariffs, eggs, and all things cost in recent years, The Masters has stayed consistent. Pimento Cheese sandwiches will cost the same $1.50 they did in 2002, when Tiger Woods won his third Green Jacket. According to The Master's website, the egg salad sandwich is also staying at $1.50 this year.

When Woods won that Green Jacket in 2002, he won $1,008,000. The winners' share of the 2025 tournament will be $3,600,000. Through all of that, the concession prices have stayed relatively the same. CBS also does not pay to broadcast the tournament, an agreement that the tournament has to have full production control over the event.

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters en route to a historic PGA Tour season. That means he gets to host the Champions Dinner on the premises on Tuesday night of the tournament. His menu is eerily similar to the last time he hosted in 2023, which included a choice of steak or fish and “Scottie Style” cheeseburger sliders as an appetizer.

The Masters Tournament and all of its food kicks off on April 10, and the winner will be decided on April 13.