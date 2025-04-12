Moving day at the 2025 Masters is underway, and players have been steadily moving up and down the leaderboard. One player that has made a major move up the standings is Zach Johnson. A player that has already captured one Masters green jacket in his career, not to mention 11 more victories and an Open Championship, Johnson is no stranger to the spotlight. Now 49 years old, Saturday has been one major turn back the clock moment for Johnson. His birdie on the 16th hole with his sixth of the afternoon, and ESPN captured the moment via X, formerly Twitter.

“Zach Johnson with another BIRDIE on 16,” posted ESPN on their feed. “He's turning back the clock at Augusta #themasters.”

It certainly was a vintage performance by the former Masters champion. He only bogeyed the sixth and 17th holes, cancelling out an eagle he made on the second hole. Other than that, it was an excellent round for the veteran. Now this his day is over, it will be interesting to see how this performance carries over to Sunday. Can the former U.S Ryder Cup captain make another Sunday charge up the leaderboard, much like 2007?

Can Zach Johnson make a run towards second Masters title?

At the moment, Rory McIlroy holds the top spot at -9, having just finished his second hole of the afternoon. If that line holds, then Johnson would be five shots behind the leaders. It would require another day like today could put him in the lead, but he will have to play just as well tomorrow. Today's round was one of the best of the tournament, and there is certainly a chance that Johnson can do something like this once again on the final day.

Some of golf's brightest stars, like McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, stand ahead of Johnson at the moment. They've all excelled in the spotlight before. The leaderboard is filled with golfers who have all done it. Can Johnson, who has done it plenty of times throughout a long career, run it back one more time on Sunday? It will certainly be a fun storyline to keep track of.