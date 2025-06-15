Rory McIlroy finished his US Open with a 67 on Sunday, his best round of the week at Oakmont Country Club. But it was a poor week for McIlroy overall, barely making the cut and never entering contention. Just two months ago, Rory McIlroy won The Masters and completed the career Grand Slam. He admitted after the round that motivation has been an issue. But with The Open Championship returning to Northern Ireland, he knows it's time to get back on track.

“If I can't get motivated to get up for an Open Championship at home, then I don't know what can motivate me … I climbed my Everest in April, and I think after you do something like that, you've got to make your way back down, and you've got to look for another mountain to climb. An Open at Portrush is certainly one of those,” McIlroy said, per Golf Digest.

July will mark the third Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and the second of McIlroy's career. He missed the cut in 2019, with a Friday 65 leaving him just one shot short of the cut. Since then, this year's Masters is the only major he has won. He hopes that the win lifts the pressure and doesn't leave him complacent.

McIlroy's friend and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. While McIlroy's five majors and career Grand Slam leave him with a better career than Lowry, Shane has said if he could pick any tournament in his career to win, it would be the Open at Royal Portrush. That could very well be true for McIlroy, who may not get another chance to play the Open in his home country.

The US Open was a disaster for McIlroy, which is disappointing after last year's close call. But if he ends the year with two majors, no one will remember his rough week at Oakmont. The Open Championship begins on July 17.