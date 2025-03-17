Rory McIlroy won his 28th PGA Tour event on Monday when he finished off The PLAYERS Championship. He smoked JJ Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff to win for the second time at TPC Sawgrass. Even after he blew a three-shot lead on Sunday, fans are excited about this spring victory for McIlroy, hoping it means good things for The Masters. Social media star Paige Spiranic says Augusta should start fitting Rory for the Green Jacket.

“Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening,” Spiranic posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Skratch creator Dan Rapaport had the same takeaway from Monday's playoff. “Rory taking the phone and then winning the Players could be the start of an epic villain turn. Dark Rory. A spark heading into Augusta…”

Rapaport references a bizarre event from Wednesday's practice round at The PLAYERS. A college golfer chirped Rory for his poor Masters play after a bad drive in the practice round and McIlroy walked over and stole his phone. The video did not show what happened afterward and he did not answer any questions about the incident.

Back to Monday, Chris Solomon of No Laying Up was on hand for the playoff. The wind was howling on 17, which caused Spaun to fly the green and land in the water. Solomon says McIlroy's shot showed why he can win The Masters this year.

Rory made this shot look easy, but man was it tough to get the wind right, the spin right, and the trajectory. Spaun’s shot was solid, but the wrong combination of all of those things, and it was night night. Rory winning this with a really proper, non-stock shot may not have… pic.twitter.com/wbLMIz9Dq0 — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

@JimCummings317 runs down what has been an impressive winter for McIlroy. “Rory 2025 Pebble Beach ✅ Sawgrass ✅ All eyes on Augusta 👀.'

All eyes are always on McIlroy when Augusta comes around. Despite poor performances in the past, there is always hope that he can fight the demons in April. When The Masters tees off, expect a lot of noise around McIlroy after this performance at The PLAYERS.