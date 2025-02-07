The Waste Management Phoenix Open is off and rolling on the PGA Tour. While the tournament has some historic winners, it is famous for its raucous crowd. The 16th hole at Waste Management has a stadium built around it and crazy loud fans who make waves every year, especially for a hole-in-one. After no aces on Thursday. Emiliano Grillo sent the crowd into a tizzy on Friday.

A newer tradition for the Waste Management 16th hole crowd is hurling beers onto the course after a hole-in-one. While it is likely a disaster to clean up, it makes for quite the visual as Grillo strolls down the fairway.

This was the first eagle of Grillo's round and got him to three-under on the day and the tournament. It came after a birdie on a Par 5 on 15, so it was a great run for the Argentinian on Friday afternoon.

That is way behind Belgian Thomas Detry, who is 12-under through 36 holes and in the lead. He shot a 64 on Friday thanks to back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to finish the day. Grillo will need to rip up the front nine to give himself a chance on the weekend.

Holes-in-one on the 16th at Waste Management has become famous because of the raucous crowd. But before the stadium looked like that, Tiger Woods dunked a hole-in-one eerily similar to the one Grillo hit on Friday.

The stands are still more than any other hole on tour but not what they are today. And no beers are flying onto the course after the dunk. But this is still one of the iconic shots of Woods' PGA Tour career and helped make the 16th at Waste Management what it is today. Golf fans will see if Grillo's ace launches him into contention.