The Texas Children's Houston Open is considered a great tune-up event for the Masters. The year's first major is less than two weeks away, and several PGA Tour top-ranked players are looking to fine-tune their game this week.

Unfortunately, the Houston Open saw play halted on Friday afternoon as brewing thunderstorms neared. The PGA Tour Communications department posted the following:

“The second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open suspended due to a dangerous weather situation (thunderstorms in the area) at 3:01 p.m. CT.”

When play was stopped, 75 of the 152 players in the field were still on the course.

The rain began approximately an hour before play was stopped. Lightning was then seen in the area, making it unsafe for players and fans in attendance. There is no timetable on whether play will resume on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler makes Houston Open history

Prior to the weather delay, the world's top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, made Houston Open history. He signed for an 8-under 62, tying the course record. Scheffler himself, along with Tony Finau having accomplished that feat twice. Ron Streck and Fred Funk also posted 62s at the Texas Children's Houston Open, but it was played elsewhere at that time.

On Friday, though, Scheffler was the story. He turned in the best round of his season.

Scheffler missed nearly two months with a freak hand injury during the Christmas break. However, his game has slowly returned to form. Scheffler has finished inside the Top 25 in each of his five tournaments in 2025. But at no point did he play like he did on Friday.

Scheffler's putting was exceptional. He gained more than 3.70 strokes on the field putting, per Data Golf. The Ridgewood, New Jersey, native is already considered one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA Tour. But everyone knows, if his putter gets hot, he is almost unbeatable.

One of the best feel-good stories in golf pertains to Gary Woodland. He survived brain surgery in late 2023 and is rounding into form as well. Woodland carded a 6-under 64 on Friday, moving up 32 places on the leaderboard.

He enters the weekend at 7-under, four shots behind Scheffler. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the field drew the short end of the stick. They will likely have to come back out Saturday morning to finish up their second round.

That included Rory McIlroy. The World No. 2 was 1-under for his round and the tournament when play was called. That is exactly where the projected cut line sits. If Rory wants to play the weekend, he will need to stay ready.