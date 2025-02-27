The PGA Tour is in Florida for the first time this season at the Cognizant Classic. Formerly known as the Honda Classic, the tournament at PGA National in Jupiter is a tour staple. Jake Knapp, a one-time winner on the tour, started the Cognizant Classic with a historic 59 on Thursday.

Knapp got out early on Thursday morning and torched PGA National all day long. He started with five straight birdies to take an early lead and closed the front nine with another to shoot 29. Making the turn, Knapp birdied 10, 11, 13, 14, and 15 to put himself in a position to shoot 58. There has only been one 58 in Tour history, shot by Jim Furyk at the 2016 Traveler's Championship, which hosted a recent 59 from Cameron Young.

Knapp benefitted from a lack of wind on Thursday at the Cognizant Classic and recent course changes. PGA National has begun overseeding the grass, which makes the course softer and easier to attack. Combine that with an excellent putting day from Knapp, and 58 was in his grasp.

Before the overseeding process began at PGA National, the Cognizant Classic was one of the hardest tournaments on the PGA Tour. Through just one round, Knapp is 12-under par, which Monday Q Info on social media puts into perspective.

“Jake Knapp's opening round of -12…..Ties or beat the winning score in 17 of the last 24 Honda Classics. Insane.”

The Cognizant Classic has been hurt by the changes in the PGA Tour schedule changes in recent years. It used to be a tournament full of the best players but many great players are skipping this week ahead of back-to-back signature events. The PGA Tour goes to Orlando to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and then to Jacksonville for The Players Championship.

We'll see if Knapp can hold on to this great start at the Cognizant Classic this week.