This week, the PGA Tour is in South Carolina for the RBC Heritage, the next Signature Event of the 2025 season. But there is also an alternate field event being held this week, the Corales Puntacana Championship. Both tournaments saw history made on Thursday, but it was Joel Dahmen who one-upped Justin Thomas.

Early in the day on Thursday, Thomas tied the course record at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting a 10-under 61. A couple of hours later, down in the Dominican Republic, Dahmen set the course record with his 10-under 62.

“I felt good. I get good feelings when I come back to this place, good vibes,” Dahmen said after his round.

“The wind was probably the least we've played it in a long time, and took advantage of it. Just putted really well today. Fairways are generous, and I think I hit a bunch of 'em, and obviously got around the hole and made all those.”

He followed up that stellar performance with a 6-under 66 on Friday. With some players still out on the course, Dahmen holds a four-shot lead over his friend Charley Hoffman and Garrick Higgo. His 16-under through two days also set a course record at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

If the 37-year-old PGA Tour fan favorite can hold on and win this week, he will earn his way into the PGA Championship next month.

Joel Dahmen has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. He is an open book, which is partly why so many golf fans have come to follow him. He put that on display following his solid second-round performance.

“Yeah, it's just fun, I've never been in this position before. Maybe back in my amateur days or something like that. But I feel like I did a good job of not protecting. I didn't see a scoreboard, honestly, until 18 green. I knew Charley's making kind of a charge, and I figured he was kind of around, but yeah, two great days and need two more of 'em.”