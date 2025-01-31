The PGA Tour is in Central California this week, as both amateurs and professionals tee off for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Last year, Wyndham Clark set the course record on his way to a rain-shortened victory. Ludvig Aberg played beautifully and finished runner-up, missing out on a chance to make a run on the final 18 holes.

Unfortunately, he is going to have to wait another year if he wants to take this crown.

Before his second-round tee time, Aberg withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, citing illness per Golfweek. Last week, Aberg dealt with flu-like symptoms as the weekend progressed and even was seen vomiting on the course. He tumbled down the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open to a T42 finish.

While he was not seen getting sick on the golf course this week, his play appeared to be affected.

Aberg shot an opening-round 5-over 77, placing him dead last among the 80 professional competitors. Considering the low scores posted on both Spyglass and Pebble Beach on Thursday, it makes sense he is not over his sickness. Interestingly, Clark, the defending champion, is not faring much better. He is tied for 78th at 3-over with just nine holes to play.

Aberg was slated to play his second round with Rory McIlroy and former PGA Tour policy board member Jimmy Dunne at the Pebble Beach course. Instead, Dunne is playing with Cypress Point head professional Casey Reamer.

Meanwhile, McIlroy is going it alone and thriving. One day after McIlroy dunked a hole-in-one, he is off to a fast start Friday. McIlroy birdied the par-5 2nd and the par-4 4th to climb to 8-under par. He has 13 holes left to play before heading into the weekend.

He is chasing Sepp Straka, who after carding a 7-under 67 on Thursday, is already 4-under for his second round and has a one-shot lead.