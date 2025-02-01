World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s “weird day” at the AT & T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended in chaotic yet unexpectedly brilliant fashion. Making his 2025 PGA season debut, Scheffler shot a 70 at Pebble Beach, bringing his total to 137. His unpredictable round was best illustrated by the drama on the par-5 18th hole, where he pulled his tee shot left, missing the fairway and sending the ball onto the sand and stones near the water.

Scottie Scheffler's incredible shot

Scheffler took over five minutes to decide whether to play the ball before stepping onto the stones for his second shot. In a remarkable turn, he sent it back onto the fairway, setting up a solid approach opportunity.

“Saw a ball on the beach, went down there, found my ball, moved some rocks, hit it out, hit it on the green, two-putted,” said the American.

Luck played a role, beginning with simply locating his golf ball. He navigated a tricky path to the beach, descending a five-foot rock shelf and retracing 40 yards to find a smaller ledge at sea level, all while carefully avoiding a slip. He also managed to clear small rocks and seaweed from around his ball.

then needed a clean wedge shot to clear the cliff and send the ball back toward the fairway. After accomplishing that, he struck a 6-iron from 179 yards, landing it on the back right of the green. From there, he navigated two putts from 40 feet to save par and finish with a 2-under 70.

Scheffler still in contention in Pebble Beach

Scheffler entered the weekend trailing by seven shots, still within striking distance and fortunate not to be even further behind.

“I think the unpredictability was the most difficult part. I was really just trying to get it over the rocks and anywhere on grass I would have been happy with,” said Scheffler.

Scheffler landed his third shot on the green and needed just two putts to save par.

“After the tee ball, I definitely would have taken a par. So, no complaints from me,” he said. “It was a weird day,” Scheffler continued.

The World No. 1 would gladly take a par after his errant tee shot and had little to complain about, especially given that this was his first real competition in nearly two months.

Scheffler had minor surgery on his right hand after glass punctured his palm while he was using a wine glass to cut homemade ravioli over Christmas. His swing feels strong, and he says his hand is fine, but he can still notice some rust in his game.

He also showed moments of brilliance, like when he hit a 6-iron across the ocean, leaving the ball just 2 feet from the hole for a birdie on the difficult No. 8.