There were 144 entrants into this week's Players Championship, the flagship event of the PGA Tour season. Normally, TPC Sawgrass is one of the most difficult courses players encounter on Tour, but that has not been the case this year. Several players have carded rounds in the mid-60s. But no one has ever accomplished what Justin Thomas did on Friday.

Thomas carded a 10-under 62, tying Tom Hoge (2023) for the course record. He actually had the course record to himself as he walked to the 18th tee. That is because his 11 birdies during the round were the most in any single round in PLAYERS history, according to The Athletic's Justin Ray.

Sadly, his second shot on 18 found the water. He would ultimately hit a great chip shot to save bogey and enter the clubhouse, signing for a 62. That puts him at 4-under for the tournament, seven shots back of co-leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia.

Friday's performance seemingly came out of nowhere.

Thomas was 8-over through his first 16 holes of the tournament. He closed his opening round with back-to-back birdies to finish at 6-over. But the 16-shot difference from Round 1 to Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass is also a record.

Thomas likely entered Friday just hoping for a good enough round to make the cut. He looked focused from the start, carding birdies on each of his first two holes.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer then picked up three more birdies on his front nine to go out in 31. As he made the turn, he knew he would need to grab a couple more to make the weekend.

The back nine at TPC Sawgrass has been playing much easier, something Rory McIlroy knows all about.

After he parred the 10th, Thomas birdied the next four holes. That included an unbelievable approach shot on the par-4 14th, notoriously the most difficult hole on the course.

But his birdie putt on the island green of 17 brought fans to their knees.

JUSTIN THOMAS ON 17! He now needs a par or better on the 18th to break the course record. pic.twitter.com/LaXtQeTdJX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 14, 2025

That moved the two-time major champion to 11-under for his round. He only needed to make par on 18 for the course record. Unfortunately, his tee shot went wayward into the rough, setting up his worst shot of the day.

It was a shame to see the pelican sit and watch the ball roll right past him into the drink.

Nevertheless, Justin Thomas will happily take tying the course record. He will look for more history later this weekend, trying to make the largest comeback in PGA Tour history.