This week, the PGA Tour is in Arizona for a fan favorite: the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Following the first round of play, Wyndham Clark led the field alone at 7-under par. It is quite the contrast from how Clark's game had looked as of late. But he turned in a clean card, notching seven birdies without dropping a shot.

As it turns out, there was a specific reason for his sudden success.

“I made a couple of adjustments in my equipment. I moved my irons back half a degree more upright, which always helps for me,” Clark said after carding the 7-under 64.

“Then really it was just more of good start lines and kind of where we were trying to finish it was pretty conservative, so we hit a lot of greens, and when we got a wedge it was kind of a green light and we took advantage.”

He looked like a different golfer on Thursday than he has to begin his 2025 PGA Tour season.

Clark surprisingly missed the cut at the American Express a couple of weeks ago. Then, last week, the Colorado native struggled mightily at Pebble Beach, finishing tied for 73rd at 2-over par.

“I was very discouraged. It's been a pretty crappy few, three weeks.”

Clark made a name for himself by winning the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He stared down adversity, beating Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler down the stretch on Sunday for his first major title.

The win vaulted Clark up the Official World Golf Rankings and earned him a spot on the Ryder Cup. But since that time, his game has been very tumultuous. But hopefully, with the right mindset and this tweak in equipment, Wyndham Clark will regain his prior elite form.