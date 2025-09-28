The Ryder Cup seemed like it was over after Saturday's matches. But Team USA stormed out of the gates in Sunday singles, clinching the first two points, looking to stage a comeback. To make the comeback, players needed to make some incredible individual comebacks. Bryson DeChambeau did that, coming back from down five through seven holes to tie the match.

DeChambeau did have a putt to win the match, but let it slide past the hole. Fitzpatrick missed his putt as well after a poor iron shot, allowing DeChambeau to tie the match. Even though the Americans did not get the full point, DeChambeau pulled out an epic Ryder Cup comeback and celebration.

Bryson DeChambeau rallies from 5 DOWN to tie the match and earn a half-point for the U.S. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BZ64lTdV7y — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He's an emotional leader on our team,” Scottie Scheffer said of DeChambeau after he clinched his first point of the week. He also praised DeChambeau for his play in their Saturday match together and his epic comeback against Fitzpatrick.

DeChambeau lost the first hole to a Fitzpatrick birdie despite nearly driving the green again. He missed an 11-foot putt to lose the hole on that opening hole. The momentum flipped when DeChambeau won the eighth hole with a par when Fitzpatrick missed a nine-footer. He picked up another win at nine before ripping off three wins late.

DeChambeau won the 17th hole to bring the match even, completing the wild comeback. But the 18th hole saw two poor iron shots from the Ryder Cup veterans that forced two pars. Fitzpatrick did not play perfectly, but four consecutive birdies from DeChambeau helped flip the American fortunes.

The biggest Sunday singles comeback in Ryder Cup history is from 10-6 down, which has happened multiple times. The 2012 European team pulled off that comeback at Medinah most recently. The Americans were down 11.5-4.5 on Sunday morning, making what they have already accomplished incredible.