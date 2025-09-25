European golf sensation Rory McIlroy is brimming with excitement about the Ryder Cup. As he looks ahead to Bethpage Black, McIlroy took time out for reflection on his career in the tournament, per Golf Digest.

On Thursday, he said that what got him the greatest joy was playing in the showdown between the Americans and Europeans.

“I'm proudest of my individual achievements in the game,” he said. “But the most memorable moments and the most fun I've had in my career have been at Ryder Cups.”

Since 2010, Mcllroy had competed in the Ryder Cup. Along the way, he and the European team had won five times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2023. Altogether, Mcllroy had compiled an overall record of 16-13-4. It was in 2023 when he was at his absolute best.

That year, Mcllroy scored four points out of five, resulting in a record of 4-1. It was the most points out of anyone on either side. Mcllroy's only defeat during the tournament was during the foursome match with partner Matt Fitzpatrick to the American duo Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

All the while dealing with the often raucous crowd that consumes the Ryder Cup. This year, the Americans are entering the tournament as the favorites.

Rory Mcllroy's excellence beyond the Ryder Cup

Beyond the international instigation, Mcllroy has become one of the most accomplished golfers of his generation. He has won five major championships, a three time FedEx Cup champion, and has won the Grand Slam, winning the four major tournaments.

In 2011, Mcllroy won the U.S. Open. Then, he won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014. In 2014, Mcllroy won the Open Championship and this year, he wore the green jacket at Augusta by winning the Masters in April.

The other Grand Slam winners include Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

Overall, Mcllroy has 29 career PGA wins.