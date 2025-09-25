Entering the Ryder Cup, the Americans are coming in hot as the favorites over the Europeans. On the part of fans, passions tend to boil over, and sometimes it can get ugly.

On Wednesday, Viktor Hovland of Norway said he was upset about taunts from fans. It was something that he emphatically addressed, per Patrick McDonald of CBS Sports.

“They won't really come close to the thoughts I have in my own head so I think I’ll just laugh it off for the most part” he said.

This year, Hovland will be competing in his third Ryder Cup. Previously, he had competed in 2021 and 2023. In 2023, along with partner Ludvig Åberg, they achieved a record-setting 9-and-7 foursomes victory over the Americans. During his first Ryder Cup, the Americans won and in 2023, the Europeans won.

So far in 2025, Hovland has one only one championship. In March, he won the Valsper Championship in St. Petersburg, Florida. At the U.S. Open, Hovland came away with a third-place finish. Also, Hovland has developed a reputation as being one of the most likable players on the PGA tour.

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Friday, September 26, to Sunday, September 28, at the Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York.

The sometimes ugly undertones woven into the Ryder Cup

Throughout the tournament's history, there have been instances where fans have become riled up. Oftentimes, nationalistic passions reach a point where fans like to engage in taunts to the opposing team.

Much of it occurs when the tournament is hosted in the United States. Occasionally, playful banter has resorted in fans making threats and subsequently being ejected. In 2021, fans shouted “slit his throat, Berger” at English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick. Rory Mcllroy was on the receiving end of taunts and obscenities' as well.

On Thursday, Fitzpatrick openly admitted that his parents won't come because of fan behavior.