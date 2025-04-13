Shane Lowry entered Saturday's third round at the Masters just three strokes behind leader Justin Rose, who sat at 8-under par with a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau and a two-stroke advantage over Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners. By the time Saturday was over, though, Lowry was seven strokes behind McIlroy thanks to the Northern Irish star's dazzling 66. Lowry scuffled to an even par 72, with bogeys on 17 and 18 putting a damper on the round.

Lowry expressed his “disappointment” with his finish and then snapped a bit when asked if he ever found himself “looking back” at McIlroy, who was in the group behind him.

“No. No, I'm not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes,” Lowry told reporters. I'm trying to win the tournament, as well. I know that's what y'all want me to talk about, but I've just had a shit finish, I've got a chance to win the Masters tomorrow, and I'm going to go hit some balls.”

Shane Lowry is going to need quite the final round to pull off an epic Masters comeback. Not only is he seven strokes behind McIlroy's 12-under score, but DeChambeau is 10-under and Conners is 8-under. Patrick Reed sits at 6-under, while three other players are tied with Lowry at 5-under, including reigning champion Scottie Scheffler.

Lowry is seeking his first Masters win. His best finish came in 2022 when he finished in a tie for third behind Scheffler and McIlroy. Lowry does have one major championship to his name: The 2019 Open Championship.

Whether Shane Lowry makes a charge or not, Sunday at Augusta should be full of drama with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau in the final pairing together. McIlroy is trying to complete that elusive career Grand Slam, while DeChambeau is also seeking his first Masters win.