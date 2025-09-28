Team USA entered the Ryder Cup with a lot of momentum and belief. More than halfway through the tournament, though, Team Europe has a stranglehold on the lead. With one day left to make a comeback, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Co. need all the help they can get. Luckily for them, their supporters showed out at Bethpage Black in New York to show their love for the team.

After a rough showing in the morning, Team USA needed some kind of motivation to get itself into gear. As Bryson DeChambeau and his morning partner, Cameron Young, heard fans cheering them on across the course. They were the only Team USA pair to win their match on Saturday morning, one of two groups to score points for the team throughout the day.

ESPN reporter Rich Cimini captured the moment as the duo made their way around the course.

Awesome scene here at Bethpage Black. USA needs a miracle comeback. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/pIAvunblDv — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Team USA needs 14.5 points to win the tournament. In one day, that is an almost insurmountable hill to climb. However, things may start breaking its way. Team Europe star Viktor Hovland missed the afternoon matches with a neck injury and will not play on Sunday. Despite the deficit, his absence gives Spaun, Scheffler, and the rest of Tea USA a chance to stage a comeback.

This year's Ryder Cup has generated a lot of heated moments featuring some of the world's best golfers. DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood had a disagreement on Saturday that got caddies and their partners involved. Team Europe may have a big lead, but their opponents are not going to go away quietly.

Some stars have taken it upon themselves to get into the action. Despite dominating the competition, Team Europe leader Rory McIlroy got into it with some fans as he led his pair to two wins on Saturday. Regardless of how the tournament finishes, this will be a Ryder Cup to remember.