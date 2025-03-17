The PLAYERS Championship ended on Monday with Rory McIlroy's 28th PGA Tour victory. He clipped JJ Spaun in a three-hole aggregate playoff because of a disaster on the 17th hole. Spaun sent his tee shot on the par three flying over the green and into the water. McIlroy was able to play conservatively in the final two holes to secure the victory. Spaun saw the shot for the first time during his presser after The PLAYERS and reacted.

"I was stunned." J.J. Spaun was in disbelief watching his tee shot on No. 17 drop into the water. pic.twitter.com/Mf3OO5ULeu — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Can I just watch it? I haven't seen it,” he asked, pointing at a The PLAYERS replay. “I mean look how high it is! It's floating! I can't…” Spaun says chuckling in disbelief. “I almost wanted to say ‘get up' because it just looked like it was going to be short.”

Spaun continues, “I was stunned. I couldn't believe it was long. And yeah…I'm happy with the swing I put on it. I am. The wind must have just laid down a little too much and just went through the wind.”

Splash for Spaun on 17 💔 pic.twitter.com/Rdj0eYu6nM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Spaun was completely shocked by the tee shot sailing over the green. McIlroy said in his post-round interview that the wind they had on Monday morning was different than any they had played through The PLAYERS. That certainly had an impact on Spaun, who saw McIlroy club up to a nine iron just before hitting his shot.

When Spaun's ball fell, McIlroy's was already dry on the green. That effectively ended any chance Spaun had of winning The PLAYERS, as he made a triple bogey on the hole to fall behind by three shots.

Spaun did make $2.725 million which helps his bank account and Ryder Cup standings. The American team is hurting for depth and could use an elite iron player like Spaun down the lineup. Thankfully, Bethpage does not have any island greens like The PLAYERS.