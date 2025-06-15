Rory McIlroy has struggled a little bit since winning The Masters and completing the career Grand Slam back in April. McIlroy has not played his best golf since then, and that has continued into this U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

McIlroy battled the thick rough and the sloped greens at Oakmont over the first two days of the tournament as many of the best golfers in the world continued to grind out scores that they would consider unsatisfactory. However, he still put together a valiant effort in the second round on Friday to make the cut just one stroke above the number.

While some thought that moment would carry into Saturday, the World No. 2 continued to struggle. He shot a 4-over 74 in the third round on Friday to sit at 10-over par for the tournament with one round to go.

Like he did at the PGA championship last month, McIlroy decided not to speak to the media after the first two rounds. On Saturday, he appeared after his round for the first time and took a shot at the media as one of the reasons he has been skipping press conferences, via BBC News.

Article Continues Below

“It's just frustration with you guys,” McIlroy said. “I have been totally available for the past number of years,” McIlroy added. “That [driver issue] was a part of it but at Augusta I skipped you guys on Thursday. It's not out of the ordinary as I've done it before, but I am doing it a little more often. I feel like I've earned the right to do whatever I want to do.”

McIlroy has been frustrated about his driver controversy at the PGA Championship, where he was forced to change clubs the week of the tournament. The Northern Irishman's driver was deemed “non-conforming” and was ruled ineligible for tournament competition, and the results of his confidential test were leaked before the tournament.

McIlroy is currently playing his final round, and he didn't seem like he was going to speak to the media after that, either.

It will be interesting to see if the five-time major champion speaks at The Open Championship at Royal Portush, which is in his home country of Northern Ireland in July.