Two months ago, Rory McIlroy was on top of the golf world. He had just completed the grand slam, winning the Masters in a dramatic playoff over Justin Rose. McIlroy dropped to his knees after sinking the winning putt, letting the wave of emotion roll over him. After all, it was more than a decade in the making.

But since that day, the Northern Irishman's game has disappeared. He did not play very well at last month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He then played historically badly at the RBC Canadian Open last week.

Oakmont Country Club, host site of the 2025 U.S. Open, is the last place a golfer wants to go while struggling.

That has come to fruition for McIlroy. After signing for a 4-over 74 on Thursday, Rory has quickly doubled those numbers during Friday's second round.

McIlroy opened his day with a double bogey on the par-4 1st after going from the bunker into the deep stuff. He parred the second, but once again found trouble on three, dropping two more shots.

Those two holes have pushed his score to 8-over, three shots below the cut line. That prompted all of the Rory haters to come out in full force online.

“Watching Rory Mcilroy turn into Patrick Cantlay at the majors has been less than fun,” one fan wrote.

“Honestly think it’s a possibility Rory Mcilroy hangs it up after the Ryder cup. Winning the masters has sapped all of his motivation,” wrote another.

Indeed, it certainly appears as though the five-time major champion is struggling to find a rhythm. He even admitted at last week's PGA Tour event that he has struggled to find that motivation after winning the Masters.

“Rory McIlroy won The Masters, got popped for an illegal driver, and has been trash ever since,” X user Mike posted.

During the PGA Championship, it was revealed that McIlroy's driver was deemed non-conforming. That forced him to switch drivers going into Quail Hollow, a course he had historically dominated. That was the beginning of his fall from grace.

The projected cut line is +7 at Oakmont. If McIlroy wants to play the weekend at the U.S. Open, he is going to have to turn it around.