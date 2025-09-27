Before the 2025 Ryder Cup kicked off, Team USA felt like a worthy challenger to Team Europe. More than halfway through the tournament, though, Europe holds a commanding lead over its competition. Despite the success, European captain Luke Donald has to navigate a potentially major injury. Viktor Hovland is experiencing discomfort with his neck that could affect his play.

Hovland and Robert MacIntyre secured a point in a tight match against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on Saturday morning. However, he nor MacIntyre are on the course for Europe in the Saturday afternoon matches. According to GOLF.com, Hovland was in a Saturday afternoon pairing. However, his injury will keep him on the sidelines for the time being.

“Viktor Hovland has suffered a neck injury and will not play in the afternoon matches. Tyrrell Hatton will fill in for the anchor match with Matt Fitzpatrick,” GOLF.com said.

Missing Hovland would rob Donald of one of his best young guns. Team Europe has a comfortable lead in the Ryder Cup, but Team USA has the talent to close the gap quickly and make things interesting on Sunday afternoon. Despite that, Hovland and Team Europe are in the driver's seat putting a stranglehold on their lead early in the weekend.

As a group, the European players have experienced a lot at this year's tournament. For example, Rory McIlroy has had a few moments with fans attending the Ryder Cup, from taking his licks to firing back after good shots. Despite winning the tournament last year, Team Europe is ready to take care of business again in 2025.

Hovland has not been ruled out from a potential return on Sunday. However, Donald and the team will take the time to make sure that he is completely healthy before putting him back on the course. If he misses time, Tyrrell Hatton or Matt Fitzpatrick could take his place.